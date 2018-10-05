Beggar banned from Blackpool town centre

A prolific beggar in Blackpool town centre has been put on an interim Anti-Social Behaviour Order.

Jamie Walker-Cole, 25, of no fixed address, was made the subject of the order by Blackpool magistrates after he was convicted following a trial in his absence of 18 offences of begging and two offences of threatening behaviour.

The court heard previously that Walker-Cole had been repeatedly caught begging outside McDonalds, Bank Hey Street, and other businesses on that road and also on Abingdon Street between April and June this year.

The interim ASBO was applied for by lawyer Lynda Bennett on behalf of Blackpool Council.

The ASBO bans Walker-Cole from Blackpool town centre apart to have access to any official building, chemist or treatment centre for a pre-arranged appointment and for the purpose of housing or other council services he can attend Blackpool Council Housing Options Services.

He is also prohibited from lying down, loitering or remaining on any highway or public thoroughfare or outside any business or premises to which the public have access, for the purpose of sleeping or attempting to sleep in the town centre.

The order additionally bans him from threatening, insulting, abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress.

Walker-Cole had his case adjourned to November 21 by Blackpool magistrates when an application for him to be put on a full ASBO will be opposed.