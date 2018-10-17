Battle to save Blackpool police station looks lost

A Blackpool police station looks set to close within months despite last-ditch calls to save it.

Coun Derek Robertson, who represents Waterloo ward on Blackpool Council, had asked police chiefs to reconsider proposals to shut South Shore Police Station on Montague Street as part of a shake-up of cover.

READ MORE: Policing shake-up as resort station set to close

But in a letter to Coun Robertson, Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw has said the closure is still on the cards although no date has been set.

Coun Robertson said: "I'm not happy because it will mean from Lytham Road Bridge down to the Promenade, there will be no police cover.

"The nearest police station will be in Municipal Buildings in the town centre, and you rarely see officers walking round on patrol.

"Yet this is an area where we have a lot of problems with anti-social behaviour and drug use. I'm constantly finding used needles in the alleyways.

"There are also lots of pubs in this area, and it's one of Blackpool's main tourist areas.

"Visitors and residents want the reassurance of seeing police in the area."

In his letter to Coun Robertson, Mr Grunshaw says: "We are still to identify a date but it remains likely that the Blackpool South Police Station will close within the next few months.

"Response officers that cover the Blackpool South area are already based at the new West Division Police Headquarters.

"However, we are continuing to explore the option of having officers based within the community."

A new police station has opened on Clifton Road in Marton to replace Bonny Street Station which has now closed to the public although there are front counter facilities now open at Blackpool Council's Municipal Buildings in the town centre.

Police chiefs are also considering basing officers within the community including at Revoe Primary School and on Grange Park, in addition to an existing base at Talbot and Brunswick Children’s Centre.