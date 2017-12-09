Bank vandalised with anti-fracking gesture

A high-street bank has had its front windows vandalised in what appears to be an anti-fracking protest.

The Barclays branch in Clifton Street, Lytham, had the words 'Ban Fracking' sprayed over two of its window panels sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Passerby Michael Sayward, from Lytham, said: "It’s an awful thing and makes our town look awful."

Michael, who posted the a photo of the bank's front to social media, added: "It’s irrelevant who they are or what they maybe doing. Vandalism is unacceptable on any level and that’s what this post is about."

Gareth Shenton-Harold wrote: "Vile behaviour, wholly unnecessary and it does nothing other than make our many visitors think that we are all protesters who vandalise each other’s property."

The fracking related graffiti comes after a dozen anti-fracking protesters were found guilty of willfully obstructing the A583 outside the site entrance to Cuadrilla’s gas exploration site.

More to follow.