Axe rampage man terrified neighbour who tried to hide in bathroom

An axe-wielding man burst into his neighbour's Blackpool home, breaking down a door and attacking him.

Sean Downes, 31,of Nesswood Avenue, South Shore, admitted having an offensive weapon in public when he appeared at Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Blackpool Magistrates' Court was told the terrified neighbour had tried to hide in a bathroom after Downes burst into his home.

The 31-year-old used the axe to break down the door and assaulted the man, cutting his face.

Downes also admitted causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage to a door and television set during the court hearing today (January 16).

He was remanded in custody until his sentencing at Preston Crown Court on February 19.

Peter Manning, defending, said his client gave a full and frank interview to police.