Attack on homeless man came after youths threaten rough sleeper with a knife and torch his sleeping bag in Preston

Footage of teenagers in Preston threatening a homeless man with a knife and then burning his sleeping bag went viral last week, just days before yesterday's brutal attack on Igor Gieci.

Police were investigating the video, and arrested several people from the city.

The footage, which went viral on social media, shows a group of teenagers threatening the homeless man with a knife - before setting his bedding alight.

READ MORE:: Homeless man 'pleaded with thugs to stop' as they battered him in early hours attack in Blackpool

Officers were also trying to find the man, who was sleeping in the Market Car Park when he was attacked on Saturday, September 8.

READ MORE:: The fund-raising campaign – ‘Help Igor get a home to be safe’

In the disturbing footage, a group of youngsters were seen hurling vile, Yardie-style slurs and threats before cackling with laughter as the elderly rough-sleepers possessions are torched.

READ MORE:: Readers react with anger as police appeal for witnesses

Homeless charity boss Jeff Marsh, of the Foxton Centre, said: “Unfortunately homeless people are vulnerable to attacks in the streets.”

