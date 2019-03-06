Arson investigation launched into suspicious barn fires near St Annes

An arson investigation has been launched after two barns caught fire near St Annes.



Eight fire engines were needed to battle blazes at two remote barns in West Moss Lane, Westby-with-Plumptons near St Annes at around 6.50pm on Sunday, March 3.

Suspicious fires at two barns in West Moss Lane, Westby with Plumptons on Sunday, March 3, are being investigated by police.

Fire investigators suspected that the fires had been started deliberately and reported their suspicions to police.

The blaze caused substantial damage to the barns, which contained straw, and demanded a large number of fire crews due to its remoteness.

A chain of fire engines had to be set up to relay water from the nearest source to the barns.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The number of fire engines is to facilitate a water relay from a remote water source – where an engine pumps water from the source to the next appliance, then to the next and so on until at the head of the chain firefighters have water to fight the fire, using two main jets in this case."

Police have now launched an arson investigation and would like to speak to anybody with information about the incident.

DC Steve Costello, of Blackpool CID, said: “We are treating the fire as suspicious and enquiries are very much ongoing to establish what happened.

“We would now like to speak to anybody with information about the incident. Maybe you were in the area and saw someone acting suspiciously, or perhaps you’ve heard someone talking about it. If you have any information at all we would urge you to get in touch.”

Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log number 1137 of March 3.

