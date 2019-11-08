Arrests after knife arch installed in Blackpool town centre

A knife arch and 30 hand-held metal detectors are now in use across Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster and Morecambe as part of the ongoing effort to reduce knife crime.

The new equipment, which will assist in searching suspects, comes after Lancashire Constabulary secured government funding to help tackle the problem of increased knife crime incidents.

The knife arch scans people as they walk through it and will be used to support events and operational activity.

The detectors, which are stored in police vans across the area, will be used by officers when carrying out searches and as part of knife crime operations.

Sgt Warren Jones said: “This is part of our commitment to taking more knives and dangerous weapons off the streets and keeping people safe.

“It’s the first time neighbourhood and response officers have been equipped with the metal detecting devices, which are an effective tool for use alongside stop and search.

“We take all reports of offences involving a knife extremely seriously and we will continue to use all the powers at our disposal.”

A total of 81 hand-held detectors have been secured for use in Lancashire, with 30 going to the county’s West Division. An additional two knife arches are also in use in the other parts of Lancashire.

Police are continuing to go into schools across the area to speak to pupils about the dangers of carrying weapons, with seven schools visited in the last six weeks.

The knife arch was used on The Strand in Blackpool town centre between 10pm on Friday October 25 and 2.30am on Saturday October 26, with 500 people voluntarily passing through. A quantity of cannabis and cocaine was seized and two people were arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug.