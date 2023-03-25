‘Arrest attempt’ sparks large police response in Blackpool as cops in riot gear spotted
An “arrest attempt” sparked a massive police operation in Blackpool.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Mar 2023, 14:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 14:38 GMT
A large number of police cars and vans were spotted in Rodwell Walk on Saturday morning (March 25).
The road was cordoned off as police with riot shields attended a property on the street, with ambulance and fire crews also reportedly on standby.
Officers later confirmed they attended the address to “carry out an arrest attempt.”
“The incident is ongoing and you will notice an increased police presence in the area,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.