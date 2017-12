A man wanted by police after a knife-point raid at a Blackpool betting shop has been arrested.

Officers had appealed for help to trace Andrew Siddall, 47, after cash was taken from the till and betting machines at Betfred on Westcliffe Drive, Layton, on Monday.

Lancashire Police today announced Siddall, of no fixed address, had been arrested.

The force previously said more than £220 was taken and two members of staff were threatened a knife-point during the incident, although neither were hurt.