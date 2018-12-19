Armed police cordon off Blackpool road amid manhunt for suspect who 'may have access to firearms'

A Blackpool road was cordoned off this afternoon amid a manhunt for a suspect who "may have access to firearms", police said.

Armed officers were called to Jubilee Lane in Marton earlier today, with one witness also seeing riot vans and traffic officers on the quiet residential street.

Jubilee Lane in Marton (Picture: Google)

The search is not believed to be linked to the hunt for a 19-year-old arrested on drug charges in Blackpool, or for James Dickson, 29, pictured, originally from Manchester, who is wanted for questioning over an alleged county lines drugs operation.

The scene had calmed by 4.15pm, with just one police car photographed at the scene.

It was not immediately clear whether anybody has been taken into custody.

More to follow

James Dickson, 29, also originally from Manchester, is wanted in relation to his alleged involvement in the supply of drugs into Blackpool. He has also had three warrants issued for his arrest at Blackpool Magistrates Court on August 13th and September 4th for failing to appear for motoring offences and September 19th for breaching a court order.