Armed police cordon off Blackpool road amid manhunt for suspect who 'may have access to firearms'

A Blackpool road was cordoned off this afternoon amid a manhunt for a suspect who "may have access to firearms", police said.
Armed officers were called to Jubilee Lane in Marton earlier today, with one witness also seeing riot vans and traffic officers on the quiet residential street.
The search is not believed to be linked to the hunt for a 19-year-old arrested on drug charges in Blackpool, or for James Dickson, 29, pictured, originally from Manchester, who is wanted for questioning over an alleged county lines drugs operation.
The scene had calmed by 4.15pm, with just one police car photographed at the scene.
It was not immediately clear whether anybody has been taken into custody.
More to follow