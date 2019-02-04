Armed officers close off Blackpool road after man 'spotted with firearm'

Armed Blackpool Police officers have closed off a street in the resort this evening following reports of a man with a gun.

Lime Grove has been shut and police have told staff at a nearby office to stay indoors.

Police at the scene on Lime Grove

A spokesman for Blackpool Police said: "Armed officers are currently in the area of Warbreck Hill, Blackpool, following reports a man had been seen with a firearm.

"Lime Grove is currently closed and there is some disruption in the area but this is being kept to a minimum.

"Although we do not believe there to be a wider threat to the public we are asking people to stay away from the area, and staff at a nearby offices have been advised to stay indoors as a precaution."