Appeal over Blackpool vehicle break-in

Blackpool police have issued an appeal to trace a man in connection with a vehicle break-in

It happened in the area of St Anne's Road and Waterloo Road, Blackpool, on February 18, but police only issued this appeal over the weekend.

They said: "We are looking to speak to the male picture below in relation to this incident. If you know this person, or have any further information that you believe may assist officers please get in touch with PC Hassanine by emailing 5885@Lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0776 of 18/02/19.

"Alternatively you can contact the officer by visiting our website, http://socsi.in/whh1v or calling 101 and again quoting the above log number."