APPEAL: Man suffers serious head injuries in assault

A man was left with serious head injuries after he was seriously assaulted in South Shore, say police.

The attack is reported to have happened on Friday November 17 on Horncliffe Road.

Police are are now keen to speak to 17-year-old Carl Heaney, who they feel may be able to help them with their investigation.

A police spokesman said: "We are keen to locate Carl who is wanted in connection with a serious assault in which a male was left with serious head injuries.

"We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Heaney or for Carl to contact the police himself."

Information can be passed by either contacting the Risk and Threat Team on 01253 607066, emailing 835@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or calling 101.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on Tel 0800 555 111.