Appeal for witnesses after man on Osborne Road picked up a woman and tried to carry her into a house against her will

Officers are asking to speak to potential witnesses of an assault on Osborne Road, when a man grabbed a woman and tried to carry her into a property in March.

Blackpool police say the incident happened at around 2:30pm on Saturday, March 16, when a woman has gone to an address on Osborne Road to retrieve her property.

The alleged assault happened on Osborne Road.

Officers are looking to speak to two members of the public who intervened when a man picked up the woman, against her will, and forcibly tried to carry her inside the building.

The two men helped the woman go free.

DC Sarah Moyles from Blackpool Police said: “It is these two men who we need to speak to as unfortunately, up until now we have been unable to trace them."

“If you think this was you, please get in touch with us at your earliest opportunity.”

Witnesses can call 01253 604141 or if you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting incident reference 767 of Saturday, March 16.