Appeal for missing 13-year-old Harry Begg from Blackpool

Merseyside Police are appealing for your help in finding a 13-year-old boy who is missing from home in Blackpool.

Harry Begg was last seen on Thursday, November 21 in the Blackpool area, but may now be in the Huyton or Kirkby areas of Merseyside.

Harry is white, 5ft 5in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair, a fresh complexion and a Liverpool accent.

He was last seen wearing a grey puffa jacket, black jogging bottoms, black trainers, and possibly a khaki coloured Canada goose jacket and carrying a black 'man bag'.

Anyone who has seen Harry or has any information is urged to contact @MerPolCC, 101 or the charity Missing People on 116 000.