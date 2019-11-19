Allegations of cold water assault on homeless man outside Toni&Guy 'appear to be wrong'

A Blackpool homeless support group has withdrawn allegations that a homeless man was assaulted outside a hair salon as its spokesman admits: "The allegations appear to be wrong."

A member of staff at Toni&Guy, on Birley Street, denied throwing a bucket of cold water on a man this morning following a now-deleted Facebook post from local homeless support group The Albert Project.

He said: "There was a homeless guy on the step and two wardens lifted him off, and he had weed himself so I rinsed off the step. None of the water touched him."

A spokesman for The Albert Project has now said that the allegations 'appeared to be wrong'.

He said: " I have spoken to the BID team and the council and Toni&Guy, and they were saying that he (the homeless man) was removed down the street and he had urinated all over the doorway, and they were cleaning it.

"There have been a lot of reports saying it was an assault, but I wasn't there and so I took the post off my page, because I couldn't be certain of it. Now I'm inclined to believe what the council and police are saying."

A police spokesman said: "At 9.22am at Toni&Guy on Birley Street, a man was refusing to leave the address. A couple of police officers have attended and he has been moved on and the case has been closed."

He said there was no suggestion that any assault had taken place based on the police's logs, and that their involvement in the matter had come to a close.

The North West Ambulance Service was called to Abingdon Street just before 11am, and took a man in his 60s to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for a check-up. However, they were unable to confirm if the incidents were connected.