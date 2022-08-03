'Aggressive' beggar banned from Blackpool town centre jailed for breaching criminal behaviour order

Reginald Brown, of no fixed abode, admitted to breaching his criminal behaviour order on three separate occasions, police said.

The 46-year-old was subsequently sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Reginald has been aggressively causing anti-social behaviour and violent crime around the Blackpool town centre.

Reginald Brown was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted to breaching his criminal behaviour order three times (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“He was engaged with on numerous occasions by support agencies to try and divert his behaviour.

“Brown’s behaviour did not change and it left Blackpool Police with the only option to apply for a criminal behaviour order.”

Officers said since the order was granted in January, Brown breached his criminal behaviour order 12 times.

He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon and public order offences.

“Blackpool Police work with many different agencies, including Blackpool Council, to tackle this behaviour in the town centre,” the force added.