Reginald Brown, 46, of no fixed abode, has been hit with a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for "persistent and aggressive harassment of members of the public".

The order, handed down by Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (January 12), bans Brown from entering the town centre and also bans him from begging anywhere in the resort.

The court said the CBO has been used as a 'last resort' after Brown continued to harass shoppers, even after repeated warnings from police and council officers.

Police decided to take further action after he continued to breach the conditions of a Community Protection Notice previously handed to him for his behaviour.

A police spokesman said: "In recent months, Reginald Brown, of no fixed abode, has been causing distress to many people and businesses in Blackpool Town Centre with his persistent and aggressive harassment of members of the public, alongside repeated disorderly behaviour.

"As a result, Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Team has worked alongside our colleagues at Blackpool Council to build the evidence to apply to the courts for a Criminal Behaviour Order.

"On, Wednesday, January 12, Blackpool Magistrates' Court have issued Mr. Brown with a CBO after failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice.

"This order prohibits Mr. Brown from entering Blackpool Town Centre, and bans him from begging anywhere in Blackpool.

"These CBOs are used as a last resort whereby all engaging with the individual has broken down and they have refused help or guidance towards other services.

"The information provided to us by members of the public and local businesses was fundamental in building this case."