Additional police officers to crackdown on aggressive begging in Blackpool town centre

Two new bobbies on the beat are to be funded by Blackpool Council as part of measures to tackle problems in the town centre including aggressive begging and drug use.

The salaries of two additional officers will be paid out of money accummulated through the Proceeds of Crime Act which enables the seizure of criminal assets, including through trading standards and planning enforcement.

They will be based at the new police station created inside the Municipal Buildings on Corporation Street, and will work on a shift basis to cover days and evenings.

Recruitment is already underway and it is hoped the officers will report for duty from April 1.

They will be in addition to existing police resources and will work mainly in the town centre, although not exclusively.

Council leader Coun Simon Blackburn said: "We have taken action to improve the town centre environment.

"We have brought together partners from the police, the Business Improvement District, police, Fulfilling Lives and the Housing Options Team.

"The council is funding two dedicated police officers to work in the town centre focusing on aggressive begging, street drinking, drug use and anti-social behaviour.

"This is being funded for an initial period of two years from the proceeds of crime monies which has been achieved by the hard work of Tim Coglan and his trading standards team."

Other initiatives to crack down on anti-social behaviour have seen 224 community protection orders and 96 community protection notices served by the council.

Last year saw the opening of a police front counter in the Municipal Buildings following the relocation of Blackpool's main police station out of the town centre to a new base on Clifton Road in Marton.