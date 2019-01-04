Abusive man was 'lying in a pile of leaves' outside girlfriend's flat

A drunken boyfriend who was locked out by his girlfriend turned abusive to police who tried to help him, a court has heard.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to Royal Drive in Fulwood, Preston, by concerned members of public on November 26 at around 9.30pm.

Preston Magistrates' Court

They found Gerard Milligan, 54, in an intoxicated state in a pile of leaves on the floor.

Prosecuting, Martine Connah said: “Two officers on patrol were called to the communal area of some flats.

“The defendant was lying on the floor outside.

“He had a cut to his eye and was covered in leaves.

“He was abusive to the officers.

“They offered to take him home but he refuse to give details of his home address.

“He was being verbally abusive and he would not stand on his feet.

“He was further abusive and officers explained they were trying to help him and that he needed to stop swearing.”

Milligan, who admits being drunk and disorderly, was then arrested and needed to be helped to the police van.

The court heard he continued shouting and swearing aggressively.

Representing himself in the witness box, Milligan, now of Station Road, Blackpool, said: “What happened is my girlfriend locked me out, which she has every right to do because I was drunk.

“I’m sorry that I swore at the police but they gave me an option to take me somewhere else and I had nowhere else to go.

“I had no money so I would have had to sleep on the streets.

“At the time I lived there. I had two options - to either get arrested or sleep on the streets.

“I was in a state where I had already fallen into leaves and I didn’t know where to go and sleep. I thought: ‘What happens if someone beats me up?’

“Since then I have moved away and got a flat in Blackpool.

“It will never happen again.

The bench imposed a six month conditional discharge but ordered Milligan to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

READ MORE: Drunk man spat in neighbour's face

