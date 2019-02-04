A Blackpool man is accused of threatening to kill a charity worker at a soup kitchen

Have your say

A man accused of threatening to kill a woman charity worker at a Blackpool soup kitchen has made his first appearance at court.

Craig Lofthouse is also alleged to have breached a restraining order by contacting a 23-year-old woman described as having a mental age of six to seven, who he had been banned from contacting.

Lofthouse, aged 48, of Spencer Court, Blackpool, pleaded not guilty to a charge of threatening a witness.

He also faces two offences of breaching a restraining order and one offence of assaulting an emergency worker by punching a male police officer - which he did not enter pleas to.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 31 and February 2.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, opposed bail for Lofthouse.

He was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 6 by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.