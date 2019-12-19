999 emergency number not working on landline phones in Fleetwood

The 999 emergency number is currently not working on landline phones in Fleetwood.

The service went down at around 1.30pm today (December 19), meaning people without a mobile phone will not be able to call 999 in the event of an emergency.

But police, fire and ambulance services can still be reached by dialling 999 on a mobile phone.

Police are asking people to warn elderly relatives and friends who might be dependent on a landline.

A fire service spokesman said: "We have received notification this afternoon that the 999 service on landline phones in the Fleetwood area is currently unavailable.

"If you live in Fleetwood, please use your mobile phone in an emergency.

"Please also inform any relatives or friends that live or work in the area."

It is not known at this stage when the emergency service number will be accessible again via landline phones.

According to Ofcom, there are currently around 400 million active landline phone numbers in use in the UK.

READ MORE: Blackpool Wilko store to shut - but could return in future years

But this year, the share of households in the UK with a landline that can be used to make and receive calls fell to 73 percent.

The telecommunications watchdog also found that 21 percent of households do not have a landline at all and use only mobile phones.

More to follow...