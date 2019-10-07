83-year-old suffers serious injuries after being hit by van overtaking a bus in Blackpool

A pensioner is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a van in Blackpool.

The 83-year-old woman suffered multiple fractures in the collision in Westcliffe Drive at around 12.10pm on Thursday (October 3).

She had been crossing the road, near the Morrisons store, when she was hit by a Citroen Berlingo van overtaking a bus which had stopped.

As the driver continued past the bus, another motorist is alleged to have overtaken the van driver, travelling onto the opposite side of the carriageway in the wrong direction.

The Citroen van was then involved in a collision with the 83-year-old pedestrian, who was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

She has suffered a number of serious injuries, including suspected fractures to her arm, hip and leg, as well as facial injuries.

The 58-year-old van driver was not injured in the collision and has not been arrested.

READ MORE: Carleton crash wrecks bus shelter and causes traffic 'gridlock'

Police believe the actions of the second driver, who overtook the van, may have contributed to the collision between the pedestrian and Citroen.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations, said: "We are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Blackpool which has left a pedestrian with serious injuries.

"A 58-year-old man had been driving a Citroen Berlingo van northbound when he overtook a bus which had stopped.

"We are keen to speak to anyone with dash cam footage of the incident or of a blue vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Westcliffe Drive.

"We believe the actions of the driver may have contributed to the collision between the pedestrian and Citroen.

"I would urge anyone who saw this vehicle, travelling on the southbound carriageway, close to Morrisons, to come forward."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or email 2385@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log reference 0598 of October 3.