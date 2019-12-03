70 year old man assaulted in aggravated burglary in Poulton

A man in his 70s was assaulted in Poulton after two burglars forced entry into his home.



The incident happened in Garstang Road West between the hours of 8:00pm and 8:40pm on Sunday, December 1.

Once inside, they assaulted a man in his 70s. He wasn’t injured.

A number of expensive watches were stolen in the attack, including a Rolex, Corum and Omega.

DC Adam Townsend of West CID said: “This is an absolutely despicable crime which has understandably left the victim very upset. Although expensive, the watches hold sentimental value too which makes it all the more distressing.

“We need to locate the stolen watches and find the people responsible. Do you recognise the watches in the pictures? If you have been approached by anyone trying to sell something like this, please let us know as soon as possible.

Have you been approached by anyone trying to sell a watch like this? (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Likewise, if you saw anybody acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the burglary, or have any relevant CCTV footage, we need to hear from you.”

The two offenders are described as being white, 20-25 years old and between 5ft 7in and 5ft 9in tall.

They were wearing all dark clothing. One of the offenders is said to be taller and bigger in build than the other.

Police are urging residents in the area to check their CCTV.

(Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 1263 of 1 December.