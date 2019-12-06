52-year-old woman thrown to ground and mugged as robber makes off with purse in Blackpool

A 52-year-old woman was thrown to the ground and mugged after a man demanded her purse in Blackpool yesterday (Thursday, December 5).



The woman was making her way home at around 7pm in Ashton Road, Blackpool, when she was approached from behind by a man who was wearing dark clothing.

The woman has been left incredibly shaken as a result of the incident. (Credit: JPress)

The man proceeded to push the woman into an alleyway before demanding she hand over her purse.

When she replied that she didn't have a purse, the man grabbed the woman before throwing her to the ground.

The man then proceeded to take her purse before making off from the scene, leaving the victim on the floor bleeding.

The woman has been left with a black eye and swollen knees as a result of the incident.

In response to the attack, the family of the victim said: “Thank you to the male who stopped and helped her after hearing her shouting for help. It really does make us believe in humanity.

“It’s sad to see such a horrible crime happen to a woman who will go out of her way to help anyone and everyone.

“No one thinks of the consequences it has on the victims and how much it takes to really process something like this.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Constabulary said: "We were called at around 7.10pm yesterday to reports of a robbery in Ashton Road, Blackpool.

"A woman in her 50s had been approached by a man who pushed her to the ground and took her purse before making off from the scene.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries on-going."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1274 of December 5.