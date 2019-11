Have your say

Motorway police have claimed a victory after a huge cash haul was found in a van on the M6.

North West Motorway Police revealed this afternoon that they had discovered more than £50,000 after stopping the vehice for speeding,

The cash was found in a van, say police

They tweeted: "M6 south vehicle stopped by Roads and Crime unit MS11 and MS21 for speeding on motorway.

"Cash found and seized for money laundering - over £50,000."

The location of the stop has not been revealed.