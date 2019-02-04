44-year-old Blackpool man accused of attempting to groom a 13-year-old girl

A 44-year-old man accused of attempting to groom a 13-year-old girl for sexual purposes has made his first appearance at court.

Gary Walters, aged 44, of The Promenade, Blackpool, is charged with to trying to incite the teenager to engage in sexual activity.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

He is also accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between September last year and January 2 this year at Blackpool.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Robert Castle, said his client pleaded not guilty to both offences.

Walters was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on March 6 by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

He must live at his given address, report to police once a week and not have any unsupervised contact with children under 18 unless inadvertent or unavoidable as conditions of his bail.