19-year-old arrested after homeless man is attacked as he sleeps in a Blackpool doorway

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after an attack on a homeless man was filmed in Blackpool town centre.

The young man was arrested on suspicion of assault - ABH (actual bodily harm) - and remains in police custody this afternoon (September 25).

Yesterday, video of a violent assault on a homeless man sleeping in the doorway of Boots in Bank Hey Street emerged on social media.

The victim, identified by a local homelessness charity as a 21-year-old named Jamie, had to be taken to hospital by ambulance following the attack.

A police spokesman said: "We were called by the ambulance service at around 5.30am Tuesday (September 24) to reports of an assault on Bank Hey Street in Blackpool.

"We attended and found a man, aged in his 20s, had been assaulted by another group of men, causing a head injury.

"A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault - ABH (actual bodily harm) and is currently in police custody.

"Anybody with information should contact us on 101, quoting log number 172 of September 24."

In the video, a young man can be seen stamping on a rough sleeper, before he drags him down a number of steps and dumps him on the pavement.

In the background, another man can be heard laughing and encouraging his friend's cruel actions.

The sickening assault provoked public outrage after footage of the attack was shared on social media yesterday.

Lancashire's Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Chris Webb has urged the public to help police catch those responsible for the "appalling and despicable act".

Sharing the video on his social media pages, Mr Webb said the incident has "brought shame to our town" and "put a bad stain on Blackpool".

"These young men need to be brought to justice. They have brought shame to our town.

"As a proud community, we need to pull together to help seek justice for innocent victims of violent crime like Jamie", he said.

