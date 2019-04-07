17-year-old charged with murder after 20-year-old stabbed to death in Manchester

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 20-year-old man.

Greater Manchester Police said the 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon following the death of Tyrelle Burke, who was found collapsed at a property in Wythenshawe, Manchester, on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police picture of Tyrelle Burke, 20, who was murdered in Wythenshawe, Manchester

Mr Burke, 20, who is believed to have been stabbed, was discovered by police at the house on Crossacres Road at about 8.45am.

He was taken to hospital but later died.

A police spokesman said the teenager had been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

In a statement, Mr Burke's family said: "Tyrelle was a funny, caring son who always had time for his family.

"We are lost for words at this time and devastated at his death.

"We need time to grieve and come to terms with what has happened."