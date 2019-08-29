16-year-old boy on holiday in Blackpool suffers fractured jaw after being punched by stranger on Promenade

Have your say

A 16-year-old holidaymaker has suffered a fractured jaw after being punched in an unprovoked attack in Blackpool.

The boy had been enjoying a family trip to the resort when he was punched in the face by a stranger outside Coral Island in Promenade, Blackpool on Sunday, August 25.

The attack happened at around 11.20pm, when a man ran by the teenager and suddenly hit him in the face as he passed.

The teenager, on holiday from Nottingham, has suffered a fractured jaw in two places as a result.

DC Matt Moore from Blackpool CID said: "This was an utterly appalling attack on a boy who was simply enjoying a family holiday.

"He has since returned to Nottingham with serious injuries to his jaw.

"If you saw or know anything about who was responsible for this incident, please contact us as soon as possible.

"You can email 47@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or call us on 01253 604157. If you fail to get an answer, 101, quoting crime number 04/153297/19."

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.