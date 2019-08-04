Crime scene investigators outside St Annes nursing home

Police in forensic suits have been carrying out investigations outside a Fylde coast nursing home.

Emergency services have been outside the New Thursby nursing home, on Clifton Drive North, St Annes, since before 10am on Sunday (August 4).

Police were at the scene, on Clifton Drive North, on Sunday morning

Police have yet to confirm the nature of the investigations.

The building was cordoned off on Sunday morning, with a blue sheet up outside one of the windows.

Witnesses reported seeing "four or five" police vehicles at the scene shortly after noon, with forensic investigators in white suits working close to the front of the property.

Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.

The New Thursby declined to comment on the situation.