Firefighters were called to a house in Lostock Hall on Sunday morning.

The crews from from Penwortham and Bamber Bridge used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire in the wall cavity of a rear-ground floor room of the property in Watkin Lane.

A brigade spokesman said they also used a thermal imaging camera to ensure there was no burning residue which was not otherwise visible and that the cause of the fire was still to be established.

There were no casualties.