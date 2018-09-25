Crash involving three vehicles leaves at least one hurt as traffic builds up

Have your say

A crash involving three vehicles near to the junction of Shard Bridge and Old Bridge Lane in Hambleton left at least one person hurt, police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene, close to the Shard Riverside Inn, at around 11.10am today, a spokesman said.

One man had a chest injury, he added, though the severity was not immediately known.

No details on the vehicles involved was immediately available either.

A passing ambulance stopped to help at the scene but did not take anybody to hospital, a spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said.

One lane was open by 12.30pm, which was causing "traffic issues", he said, with recovery vehicles being awaited.

The 2C bus service was terminating at Poulton because of an "incident on Shard Bridge", Blackpool Transport said.

The road re-opened at around 1.30pm.

