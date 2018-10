A collision on a busy Blackpool street is causing delays for motorists.

The crash happened shortly after 11am on High Street, close to Blackpool North train station.

Blackpool Transport tweeted: "Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) on High Street, any services going through the Town Centre are experiencing significant delays. Many thanks for your cooperation."

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said the accident was a "damage only" collision and there was no further details available.