Crash between car and bus leaves busy Blackpool road partially blocked

The crash involved a blue Citroen C3 and Blackpool Transport single-decker bus at around lunchtime on Tuesday, January 8, 2019
St Annes Road in South Shore was partially blocked by a crash involving a car and bus earlier.

Pictures taken at the scene showed the aftermath of an accident involving a single-decker Blackpool Transport bus and a blue Citroen C3, which happened at lunchtime close to a bus stop near to the Halfway House pub.

The road heading away from the junction with Squires Gate Lane was closed by officers while a recovery truck was called out.

A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police said nobody was hurt, with the road re-opened by 1pm.

