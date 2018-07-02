Craig's fab-u-lous new wax figure waltzes into attraction

In a tuxedo as sparkly as Strictly Come Dancing’s famous glitterball trophy, Craig Revel Horwood’s new wax figure has been unveiled at Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The TV judge was accompanied by equally glittering showgirls to come face to face with the new likeness, which is now on display at Madame Tussauds in the resort.

Craig Revel Horwood, right, puts the finishing touches to his wax figure as it's revealed at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

The interactive wax figure, billed as a first for the resort, will give some of Craig’s famous critiques and complements when visitors take his hand for a dance.

Craig spent 12 hours sitting for the Tussauds team, over three four-hour sessions, where he was studied, photographed and measured ‘to the milimetre’ for the £150,000 likeness.

And finally getting up close to the finished creation at the Ballroom, he said: “It’s strange. Quite a curiosity.

“People never see themselves in 3D as other people see them. The only time you see yourself is in a mirror and that’s a reflection and a reverse image.”

Craig Revel Horwood, left, reveals his new Madame Tussauds wax figure at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

He spoke of his honour at being asked to pose for the figure - and shared his mum’s reaction to the news.

“I was invited [to become a waxwork] and couldn’t believe it; who would want to make a wax work of me?,” he said.

“It’s perfect to launch it in the ballroom, here at Blackpool Tower; the home of ballroom and Latin dance all around the world.

“It’s wonderful to be made into a wax work effigy - what an honour! When I rang my mum she said: ‘You must’ve really made it then.”

Craig Revel Horwood, left, reveals his new Madame Tussauds wax figure at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

Strictly star

Craig was instrumental in bringing Strictly Come Dancing back to Blackpool, when BBC bosses dropped the show’s annual seaside jaunt from the show’s schedule.

“It costs them a fortune,” he said. “But it’s public money in that was and it’s well spent coming to Blackpool.

“People love it. We can fit a lot more people in [the audience], six to 700 rather than four to 500.

“The atmosphere is fantastic and it looks beautiful on camera. It’s really exciting for the professionals and the celebrities.

"There's not anything on TV at the moment to be compared to Strictly, where you can sit the whole family down, or have a girls - or boys - night in celebrating at home with the whole family.”

Craig’s visit to Blackpool coincided with a visit by his brother’s family to the UK from his native Australia - giving him a chance to show them the delights of the British seaside in the summer before they fly home later this week.

"Blackpool is a place for all the family too," he said. "I brought my nieces, who are six and eight, up.

"We visited the Pleasure Beach yesterday and had great fun, had pictures with the Ninja Turtles and getting soaked on log flumes.

"Seaside resorts are perfect for a great holiday at home."

Stepping out

Born and raised in Australia, Craig had a successful career as a dancer, before becoming one of the original judges on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing - still there after 14 years.

Since then he’s also worked as a choreographer and theatre director, with productions including Chess and Sister Act, as well as the annual Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour.

Other projects coming up include a role in the Nativity Rocks film due for release in November, voicing a role in new Disney series Sadie Sparks, and playing the Wicked Stepmother in Cinderella in Woking at Christmas.