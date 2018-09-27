Crafty days of sea witches and magical knots

The autumn term is in full swing but many have returned to school with added creative skills under their belts thanks to the craft volunteers at Fleetwood Museum.

Angie Hesketh leads the team of four who deliver an abundance of interesting events this season following the theme of play.

She said: “Our crafting team, Beverly Rawstron, Barbara Nelson, Denise Ellwood and Jennifer Ray have delivered sessions based on the theme of play, showing the children how to create fishing games, flipping frogs based on tiddlywinks, Victorian thaumatropes, and peg people to name just a few.”

Children aged from four to 11 joined in the fun at the museum every Tuesday and Thursday with some fantastic creations

Beverley said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the children on the craft events – I am sorry the holidays have come to an end and look forward to delivering our next sessions soon.”

The final events will take place in October half-term with artist Lisa Bennet who will be making the children on a journey into the world of sea witches, inspiring them to make their own magical knots and drift wood wands.

Museum manager Ben Whittaker said: “Our craft sessions are hugely popular with families and always very well attended.

“We get a lot of repeat visits to the sessions which shows how much the children enjoy them.

“Like most things the museums does, the sessions are planned and delivered by volunteers who do a wonderful job in facilitating some simple but very creative activities enjoyed by so many.”

The next craft sessions at the museum are during half term on Tuesday October 23 and Thursday 25, 11.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

To book in call 01253 876621.