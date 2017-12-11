Cracking party for community

“Cheers” was certainly the word of the day when a Blackpool pub organised a free festive meal and drinks for members of the community.

The Newton Arms, on Staining Road, in Normoss, welcomed 85 people to enjoy a three-course meal, prosecco and entertainment from the choir at St John’s Primary Catholic School in Poulton.

Manager Janette Marsh said: “It was fabulous.

“We invited 65 people but on the day we ended up with 85 – it was brilliant.

“We invited our regulars who come in with their carers as well as people from the Brains Injuries Trust and the Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Society For The Deaf on Newton Drive.”

The event is funded thanks to a donation from the Baines Charity Trust as well as collections and raffles at The Newton Arms pub throughout the year.

Kind-hearted pub staff gave up their time to make sure the event ran smoothly and the guests enjoyed tucking into a three-course meal of soup, turkey dinner and choice of dessert.

Janette, who has worked at the pub for 12 years, added: “Some of the guests who attended will be home alone a lot so it’s nice for them to mix with other people.

“It was a really emotional day and everyone enjoyed themselves.

“They ate a three-course meal, had entertainment and everyone received a gift.

“They all absolutely loved it.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone involved.”