Couple wed in beloved Blackpool

Switching on the resort’s famous illuminations topped a perfect wedding day for Daniel Dawson and Emma Castry.

Daniel’s love for Blackpool had to be incorporated into their wedding plans meaning there was only one thing for it - they had to get married there.

Daniel and Emma Dawson

The couple live in Stoke on Trent and pulled out all the stops for their dream day.

And thanks to help from the Blackpool Illuminations team, the switch was transported to the Imperial Hotel for the couple’s special honour.

They met at work where 32-year-old Emma developed a crush on Daniel Dawson, 30, who was a gardener at their workplace.

As soon as word got out, Daniel decided to make his move on his secret admirer.

The pair hit it off and now have two children, Ruby, 6, and Freddie who’s 3.

Despite Emma’s delight with her new family, there was still one thing missing. She said: “I was slightly disappointed that they were all Dawson and I wasn’t. I wanted nothing more than to be called Mrs Dawson and our family finally complete.”

With that said, soon after Freddie’s arrival, Daniel popped the question with a little help from, Ruby.

However, there was one condition for Daniel. The wedding HAD to be in Blackpool.

“Daniel is fascinated with Blackpool and has been ever since he was a little boy but I didn’t quite realise just how important it was,” she explained.

At first, a little disgruntled at the prospect of having her dream wedding in the party town, Emma made a condition of her own.

She said: “I told Daniel we had to have the wedding reception at the Imperial Hotel as it was my favourite hotel in Blackpool.

“I loved the look and vintage style.”

A deal finalised - resulting in an eventful stag and a new Blackpool Tower tattoo on Daniel’s arm - the big day soon arrived and so did the sun.

“On the morning of the wedding the sun was shining, it was glorious,” Emma said.

Guests travelled up from Stoke to celebrate with the couple.

Emma said: “There were over 70 guests in the room and I was just looking for that one person to calm me down.

“As soon as I got next to Daniel and held his hand, I was ok.”

Daniel said: “Emma looked beautiful and I am so pleased she became my wife in a place I love.”

Emma added: “We had lots of photos taken and returned to the hotel. We had a brilliant night with lots of delicious food, drinks and dancing.”

However, the best was yet to come.

“Daniel had communicated with the guys down at the light works and he pulled off them bringing the switch to the hotel so we could officially turn the lights on,” said Emma.

“All of the guests came outside, we stood on the front and counted down from ten.”

And it was topped off with a giant 6-foot Jelly Monster illumination as a wedding gift. The couple are now both in love with Blackpool.