Couple theme wedding on their beloved Blackpool

Proud of their roots, Scott Holliday and Hayley Brown were determined to bring a slice of the resort’s magic to their wedding day.

And their choice of reception venue couldn’t more more in keeping with a Blackpool theme than the stunning Tower Ballroom.

They married at All Hallows Church in Bispham surrounded by their family and friends before heading off to the ballroom to dine.

Teenage sweethearts, the couple met at high school - the former Collegiate High - when they were just 14 and 15 years old.

Scott proposed ten year’s later by hiding the ring in bread while they were feeding the ducks with their son Marley at Grange over Sands.

Hayley, 31, said: “Marley was our pageboy or as he liked to be called ‘the best boss’!

The couple, of Staining, who run their own social media company 87Tangerines, were joined by 120 guests during the day, dining on food provided by Twelve restaurant.

An organist played the famous Wurlitzer Organ, including a rendition of ‘Oh I Do Like to be Beside the Seaside’. Photos were taken and Marley even had a turn playing the stunning instrument.

Their wedding cake was made entirely out of local cheese and served with crackers and chutney and they had an old fashioned popcorn and ice-cream man called David Prest delivering delicious treats.

There was a photo booth and saxophonist, plus entertainment by local DJ Paul O’Brien.

“Our first dance was to Coldplay’s Something Just Like This and we were on the middle of the dance floor in the ballroom where they film Strictly!

“The centre pieces were Blackpool Towers and our favours were retro-style Blackpool postcards and personalised Blackpool rock from Coronation Rock.

“We even had postcards for our invitations!

“It was everything I had dreamed of and more.

“We’ve been together such a long time, have been through so much together and I couldn’t be happier to marry my best friend in such a beautiful setting with all of our favourite people.

Scott, 30, added: “It was the best day of my life, spent with the people we love.”



Scott Holliday and Hayley Brown who married at All Hallows Church in Bispham.

Scott Holliday and Hayley Brown. Photos: Phil Barber.