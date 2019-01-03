Couple's love spans the years - and world

An Ansdell couple who travelled the world together are now set to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Keith and Hilda Mitchell married on January 10 1959 in Wootten St Lawrence, near Hampshire, where Keith, a former army officer, had been stationed when he was just 17 and she was 16.

Keith and Hilda on their wedding day

Now 80, he said: “I used to go running every day and play football for the army, and I used to run past her house, and that’s how we started talking to each other.”

The grandparents-of-four travelled all over the world following Keith’s military career, living in Yemen, Hong Kong and Germany before finally retiring to Ansdell.

They are now looking forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on the picturesque island of Madeira, off Portugal.

Keith, who also used to work as a football referee, said: “Hilda I think has put up with a lot because I was doing three or four football games a week and travelled all over the place. It has not been easy for her because I was always away with the military lifestyle. We’ve certainly had a run-around life!”