County Council leader Coun Geoff Driver's bail extended

The leader of Lancashire County Council Coun Geoff Driver has had his bail extended for three months.



He and three others were arrested in May as part of the long running police ‘Operation Sheridan’ investigation, on suspicion of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and witness intimidation.

‘Operation Sheridan’ was set up to investigate the former One Connect partnership between the county council and telecoms giant BT.

Coun Driver and former Lancashire County Council Chief Executive Phil Halsall, Ged Fitzgerald - the suspended Liverpool City Council Chief Executive and a former Lancashire County Council Chief Executive and David McElhinney, who was Chief Executive of the now defunct One Connect, were today all bailed until February 22, 2018.

