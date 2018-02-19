Country music legend Kenny Rogers to headline at Blackpool's Livewire Festival 2018

Country music legend Kenny Rogers will headline day three of Blackpool's Livewire Festival, it has been announced.

The 79-year-old, from Texas, will take to the stage on Saturday, August 25, for his last UK show, organisers revealed.

It marks a coup for the resort, and festival bosses, especially after a farewell concert was held in Nashville, Tennessee, for Kenny last October.

The singer - whose hits include The Gambler, Sweet Music Man, and Lucille - said at the time: "I'm going out because I need to go out and I'm going to enjoy my time at home with my wife and kids. I'm going to enjoy every moment of it."

He added: "That's always been kind of a rub with me when people retire 10 times."

The first headline acts for this year's weekend festival, which burst onto the scene last year with a storming show by Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, were revealed last week.

Fans of 80s and 90s pop and soul will be in for a treat on the opening night - Thursday, August 23 - with Boys II Men and Matt Goss playing at the Tower Festival Headland arena.

For both acts, this will be their only UK date in 2018.

The festival will run until Sunday, August 26.

Starting recording in the late 50s, Kenny Rogers has sold more than 120 million albums worldwide during his decades-long career, making him one of the best-selling male artists of all time.

His special guest will be singer-songwriter Linda Davis, whose duet with Reba McEntire - Does He Love You - went on to be a number one hit and landed bothboth artists several awards, including a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Collaboration.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.