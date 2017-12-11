Councillors further sixth form closure plans

Have your say

Councillors have given the go-ahead to plans which will kick start the closure process for Carr Hill High School’s sixth form centre at Kirkham.

County Coun Susie Charles, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for children, young people and schools, told the cabinet the school wanted to shut its sixth form centre due to low student numbers.

She said: “Carr Hill have approached us to close down their sixth form...They have only 97 students, 52 in Year 12 and 45 in year 13.”

She noted that the sixth form centre has funding for 145 students and three years ago had funding for 245 places.

A report to councillors said the headteacher had raised concerns about the financial and educational viability of Carr Hill’s post 16 provision.

The Cabinet gave the go ahead for the council to publish a legal notice to begin the formal consultation period on the future of the school’s post-16 provision.

It is intended that sixth form provision would end on August 31, 2019.