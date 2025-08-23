Blackpool Council should do more to stop Metropole use, says councillor

Blackpool Council should take more decisive action to end the use of the Metropole Hotel to house migrants, a councillor says.

Cllr Paul Galley says the Labour-run authority should take a leaf out of Conservative run-Epping Forest District Council and instigate court proceedings to remove the asylum seekers in the Metropole.

Cllr Lynn Williams and Cllr Paul Galley clashed over the Metropole Hotel | Third party

He was speaking in the wake of a court ruling which enabled Epping Forest District Council to be given a temporary injunction preventing a The Bell Hotel being used to house asylim seekers.

But Cllr Lynn Williams, leader of the council, accused Conservative group leader Cllr Galley of ‘political posturing’ and said the authority had to act responsibly within the law and not bow to ‘populist pressure’.

Blackpool Council has opposed the use of the Metropole to house migrants since the hotel took in the first asylum seekers in back in September 2021, on the grounds it is unsuitable for the families living there.

The decision to use such properties was a nationwide directive from the previous Conservative government.

But Cllr Galley said Blackpool Council was taking a “passive position” and the town of Blackpool deserved better.

What Cllr Galley says

He said: “Following the recent court decision preventing a hotel being used to house migrants, I am calling once again on Blackpool Council Leader, Cllr Lynn Williams, to show the same leadership and urgently seek a similar injunction against the use of the Metropole Hotel.

“Residents in Blackpool deserve the same protections and clarity that have been delivered in Epping Forest. Instead, what we have seen from Labour-run Blackpool Council is delay, vague comments, and an attempt to downplay the issue.

“The line that “the situation is different” because the Metropole houses families rather than single men is simply not good enough. Whether families or individuals, the fact remains: the use of our hotels to house migrants is not a sustainable or acceptable solution.

“Our community is already under immense strain. Housing is at breaking point, healthcare services are stretched to the limit, and our schools are under growing pressure. The residents of Blackpool have a right to expect their Council to act decisively, not to simply “keep an eye on developments.”

“I am therefore calling on Cllr Lynn Williams to stop sidestepping scrutiny and take visible, proactive steps by seeking an immediate injunction on the Metropole Hotel.”

Since the decision on the Epping case on Wednesday, a number of councils across the country have pledged to take similar action and have their cases heard in court.

However, the Home Office says it will seek to appeal against the high court’s refusal to allow it to intervene in the case the Bell Hotel.

Cllr William’s response

Cllr Williams hit back at the comments, saying: “To suggest that Blackpool Council has been passive is both inaccurate and misleading. Since 2021, the Council has consistently opposed the use of the Metropole for asylum accommodation and engaged with police, NHS, and public health to assess and mitigate local impact.

“Blackpool Council is not “sidestepping scrutiny”; it is working within its legal powers to challenge the use of this site to accommodate vulnerable families.

“ As we have said, the recent interim High Court decision regarding the Bell Hotel in Epping Forest is being carefully reviewed by my officers. However, it is essential to understand that legal action must be based on planning law and local context, not political posturing or populist pressure.

“ Pressure which is especially galling when the use of this hotel for this purpose– in common with most of those in use up and down the country, began under Conservative national leadership.

“At that time almost four years ago, Councillor Galley, indeed the Conservative Group, had absolutely nothing to say. He now says that housing, healthcare and schools are under significant strain, yet never made those comments during the 14 years of Tory cuts.

She added; “In Epping—violent protests, criminal charges, and planning breaches were central to the injunction—not, as it is specifically referenced in the judgement, impact on local services and amenities.

“ The Council (Blackpool)l has consistently raised concerns about the suitability of the Metropole to support Asylum Seekers, and has already taken steps to challenge its use.

“This hotel is the wrong solution in the wrong place, we will work with and challenge the Government to come up with a better answer to the question. “