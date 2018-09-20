Councillors block Blackpool music school plan

Have your say

A bid to extend a music school fell on deaf ears when councillors refused permission for the scheme.

John Shaw, of Blackpool Music Academy, on Waterloo Road, South Shore, had applied for permission to build a two storey extension at the rear of the existing premises.

But Blackpool Council's planning committee heard the bid was similar to one which had been refused last year, albeit slightly lower in height.

Mr Shaw said the additional space was required to provide more space for music lessons.

He told the committee: "We have only two rooms and need three to four to do what we want.

"On a Saturday afternoon we have 12 kids coming in, but the room we have isn't big enough.

"If I can get the upstairs built, it will give me more room."

Eight objections to the scheme were received and 34 letters of support including from Blackpool South MP Gordon Marsden.

Objector Terry Knight, who spoke at the meeting, said the extension would be "detrimental to people on Kirkstall Avenue due to its height and proximity, and loss of light."

Town hall planners, who had recommended refusal, said while the extension "would support the growth of the business", the loss of light and overdominance "weighs against the proposal".