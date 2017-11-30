Councillor to refute claim of swearing

A Fleetwood councillor facing an official complaint for allegedly swearing in the Wyre Council chamber has vowed to have the matter heard officially as a standards issue.

Coun Evelyn Stephenson, who represents Fleetwood’s Pharos ward on the council, has vehemently denied the accusation.

The councillor is said to have uttered the words during July’s heated planning meeting in which a controversial flats scheme (inset) on the Fleetwood Pier site was given the go ahead by Wyre.

The pier flats issue, in which 15 apartments have been given the green light to be built on the pier site, has proved highly emotive in the town.

Coun Stephenson is accused of calling the Tory members of the planning committee a shower of s****’.

After meeting the monitoring officer at Wyre, the councillor was given a chance apologise and the matter would be taken no further.

But she said: “I didn’t swear, I said something like ‘what a stitch up’ but I did not swear. I will go to a standards meeting.”

Wyre Council says it cannot comment during the investigation.