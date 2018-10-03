Councillor’s call for dog-friendly areas

The leader of Blackpool Conservatives has announced his support for dog walkers opposing new dog control plans.

Coun Tony Williams has called for a more dog-friendly Blackpool as the consultation into proposed Public Space Protection Orders comes to an end.

The PSPOs, if passed, would restrict the number of places dog walkers can let their pets run free.

Currently dogs are not allowed on the Central Beach between North Pier and the Solaris Centre on South Promenade between May 1 and September 30.

Coun Williams said: “He said: “The public have told us they back an approach which not only puts in place strict regulations to prevent fouling and out of control animals but rewards the vast majority who are responsible and care for their pets.

“We are fortunate in Blackpool to have so many parks and open spaces and yet pet owners are worried there will be nowhere for them to provide the kind of off lead exercise dogs need.

“Such activity is not only important to the animals but can have health and wellbeing benefits for the owners.

“We want to see more dedicated dog exercise areas and better provision to help owners clean up after their pets.”