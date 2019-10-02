Council plans to improve Blackpool's bin collections

A raft of measures has been set out to improve Blackpool's bin collections following the return of the service in-house this summer.

Blackpool Council formed an arms length company Blackpool Waste Services Ltd after the previous contract with private operator Veolia finished. The new company, trading as ENVECO North West Environmental Services, was set up in July.

A number of ways to improve the service have now been identified including distributing more wheelie bins to households still using refuse sacks, and increasing recycling opportunities for electrical items and batteries in order to reduce landfill.

It is proposed to review arrangements for community collection points where residents do not have access to kerbside recycling collection.

It is also hoped to make the streets tidier by working with street cleaners to ensure all rubbish is collected from the kerbside during collections, while linking up with council enforcement teams will help check that residents and businesses comply with rules on rubbish disposal.

The details are set out in a report to a meeting of the Blackpool Shareholder's Advisory Board which says the annual contract is valued at just over £3.1m.

A series of performance indicators has also been established for the new service which currently has a satisfaction rate of 74 per cent from residents and costs around £70 per household to run each year.

Deputy council leader Coun Gillian Campbell said in a report to full council the changes have seen the introduction of "a state-of-the-art vehicle fleet with improved in-cab technology, whilst ultimately looking to deliver a more efficient service."

She added: "I am delighted with the way this project has been managed over the last year, which has also involved the transfer of staff into the council, along with investment and development of Layton Depot."

A fleet of 17 new bin wagons was delivered to the council in May at a cost of £4.8m after it was decided last year to take the contract back in-house making expected annual savings of £750,000.

The contract was awarded to Onyx in April 2005 at a time when the government was encouraging out-sourcing by councils, and was extended in 2010. Onyx later became part of Veolia.