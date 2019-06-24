Council gives nod to care home for kids

Have your say

Blackpool Council has given the go-ahead for a South Shore house to be turned into a children’s care home.

Council bosses approved a planning application to turn a three-bedroom house on Dunelt Road into a residential home for up to two children on Friday.

The home, run by A-Triangle Care Ltd, will accommodate two children aged between eight and 18-years-old.

Documentation provided to the Council said there will be two full-time staff members on duty at all times at the new home.

There will be three staffing teams working on a rotation basis.

A-Triangle managing director Mandy Teale said: “I have two children, my eldest of 22 years is on the autistic spectrum and has MLD.

“Parenting both my children single-handedly has been extrmeely challenging and rewarding at the same time. I have decided with my knowledge and experience I would like to make a difference to a young person’s life and provide residential children’s homes that offer an extremely high standard of care.

“The home setting will be reflective of a loving family home, where the young person can thrive to their full potential.

“The staff will b e dedicated, qualified, and skilled to work with young people.”